Mediclinic International plc (OTC:ANHGY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Mediclinic International plc (OTC:ANHGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Mediclinic International Stock Performance

Shares of OTC ANHGY opened at $5.49 on Friday. Mediclinic International has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Stories

