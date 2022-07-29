MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

