MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

MEG Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. 126,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

