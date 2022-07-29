Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MEJHY remained flat at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Meiji has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Meiji alerts:

About Meiji

(Get Rating)

See Also

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.