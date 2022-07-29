Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $223.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.