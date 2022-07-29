Merculet Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $270,566.86 and $804.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00852643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Merculet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

