Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

