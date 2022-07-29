Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.
Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems
In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
