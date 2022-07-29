Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

