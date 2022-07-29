Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.11.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

