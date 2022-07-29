Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.11.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

