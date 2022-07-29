Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.62

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.65. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 49,205 shares.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

