MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Down 97.9% in July

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,377. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.