MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Down 97.9% in July

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,377. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.