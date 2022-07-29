Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities updated its FY22 guidance to $8.13-8.37 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,526. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.90%.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 67,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

