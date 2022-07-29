Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 490,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 3,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

