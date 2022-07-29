Miller Industries (MLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $23.41 on Friday. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

