MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 38,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,113,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of -0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

