Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Short Interest Up 118.8% in July

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,065,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOA remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,449. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

