MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MISUMI Group Price Performance
Shares of MSSMY traded up 0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 12.46. 13,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,606. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 9.57 and a one year high of 23.23.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MISUMI Group (MSSMY)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.