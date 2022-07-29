Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) PT Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MITK. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

