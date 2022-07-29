Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Up 1.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

