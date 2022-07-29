Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Up 6.5%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

Further Reading

