Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $78.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

