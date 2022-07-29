Mizuho Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Mizuho reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.11.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.72 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day moving average of $210.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.