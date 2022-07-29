MKM Partners Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $152.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $159.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

