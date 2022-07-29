Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Molson Coors Beverage traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 5988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.