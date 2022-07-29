Monavale Reaches Market Cap of $10.38 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $728,238.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,004.75 or 0.04185871 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00257032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.