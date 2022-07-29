Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Raised by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

