Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,185 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.23. 83,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

