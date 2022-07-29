Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mondi Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.21. 37,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,010. Mondi has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MONDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,700 ($20.48) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($24.96) to GBX 1,859 ($22.40) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,779.50.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

