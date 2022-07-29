Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 672 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. 6,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

