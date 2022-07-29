Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,313 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MGRC traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,194. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $361,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

