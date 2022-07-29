Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $67,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,688 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,835. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.