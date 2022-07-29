Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $82.20 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160,591 shares during the quarter. Maximus comprises 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.77% of Maximus worth $82,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Maximus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Maximus by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. 449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $89.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

