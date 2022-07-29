Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,881 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $68,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.98. 18,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,787. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

