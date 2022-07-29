Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 47,224 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,224 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $103,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.99. 2,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,635. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

