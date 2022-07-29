Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 696,078 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,078 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.