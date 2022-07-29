Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,018 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Parsons were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parsons by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after buying an additional 188,291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $52,473,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Price Performance

PSN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 2,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,798. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

