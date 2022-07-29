Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $22,060.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00675448 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

