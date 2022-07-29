Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$1.81. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 18,755 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moneta Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moneta Gold from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.11. The company has a market cap of C$167.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
