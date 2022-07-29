MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Head-To-Head Contrast

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyGram International and ZipLink’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.77 -$37.90 million ($0.20) -51.00 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 2 0 0 1.67 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MoneyGram International and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MoneyGram International presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.18%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than ZipLink.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -1.36% -20.50% 0.82% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats ZipLink on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

