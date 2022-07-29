Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.70 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,628. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.48 and its 200-day moving average is $310.73. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

