Morgan Stanley Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $66.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.10.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.