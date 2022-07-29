Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $94,784,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

