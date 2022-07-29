Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. 2,707,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.