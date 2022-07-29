Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $597.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.38. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

