Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.85 and a twelve month high of C$20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

