Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRG.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

MRG.UN traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.07. 24,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The firm has a market cap of C$667.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$15.85 and a one year high of C$20.52.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

