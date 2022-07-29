MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.00.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $474.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

