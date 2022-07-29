Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

