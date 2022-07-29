Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$14.56 and last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 170605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 3,700 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

